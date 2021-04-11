Fatimah: State govt to work with society to help senior citizens

KUCHING: The Sarawak government aims to work closely with Che Hia Khor Moral Uplifting Society (CHKMUS) to help senior citizens benefit from state welfare-focused policies, says Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“CHKMUS is an exemplary non-governmental organisation (NGO) which has contributed to the disadvantage and needy in good or bad times without fail for the past 60 years irrespective of race and religion,” she said during the distribution of assistance to 300 needy families and NGOs in conjunction with CHKMUS 60th anniversary at its centre along Jalan Ellis here yesterday.

She said the society has excellent record of consistently holding activities, spreading goodwill, providing assistance to the needy in education, health, recreation and spreading good moral values.

Fatimah added that en route to becoming an economically developed state, Sarawakians should remain kind, respectful and willing to help one another.

She stated that there are currently 157 women and family-oriented NGOs registered under Sarawak’s Women and Family Department and another 199 welfare-oriented NGOs registered under the state Social Welfare Department.

During the event, CHKMUS chairman Dato Sri Tay Chin Kin said he was heartened that the contributions of the society had been recognised by various parties and urged members of the public to join them in spreading kindness in the society.

Since its founding in 1961, Tay said the society has provided assistance to needy families of various races and revealed that a blood donation drive and charity run would also be held in conjunction with the society’s 60th anniversary.