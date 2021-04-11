Land swap offer won’t be overturned – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui has assured that the previous state government’s offer of a land swap to resolve the dispute over a 7,200 square feet of land adjacent to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu, which the chamber has accepted in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) last year, would not be overturned despite the change of state administration.

He said the previous state cabinet had given the green light for the offer – one-hectare piece of state land next to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas in exchange for the 7,200 square feet of disputed land adjacent to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu – a decision which could not be revoked.

He said the chamber was currently awaiting the Sabah Lands and Surveys Department to issue the land title for the swapped land.

“I believe the land title will be issued soon,” Lui assured KKCCCI members during the chamber’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 here on Sunday.

He said that in response to Management Committee member Dato’ Sri Dr Ling Hie Sing’s concern over the status of the one-hectare land.

Lui said the one-hectare land next to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas was worth more than RM14 million in commercial value, but the land would be reserved for school development purposes only.

On the other hand, he said opportunities would arise when one had the determination to change, transform and embrace new technology.

He said the future was filled with uncertainties and hope post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the era of innovation, imaginations can lead to opportunities.

“And to seize the opportunities, one must have courage.

“Let us maintain positivity in facing the challenges ahead, remain steadfast and continue to work hard.”

He added that many businesses have seized the chance to restructure and reposition their businesses during the Covid-19 crisis and took proactive steps to undergo transformation in moving forward.

In a separate matter, Lui said this year marked the 110th anniversary of KKCCCI, thanks to the forefathers who have demonstrated their spirit of innovation and preservation in overcoming the hardships.

Today, he said the chamber was united in charting its way forward.

He said the chamber also enjoyed close rapport with the government and its counterparts in Malaysia and abroad to seek common prosperity and win-win cooperation.

“Since the establishment of KKCCCI 110 years ago in 1911, we remain steadfast in our objectives to voice out for the commercial and industrial sectors in effort to contribute towards nation building and economic development.”

He said the chamber had been committed in safeguarding the interests of the business community and lead its members in taking part in the economic development in the country and region for more than a century.

“We will continue to play the role as a bridge of communication connecting the Chinese business community with the government as well as the domestic and regional markets.

“At the same time, we will assist them in exploring new markets and enhance their competitiveness in order to create more opportunities.”

With all sectors expected to rebound after the Covid-19 crisis, Lui said the chamber would continue to serve the business community and work with the whole nation in rebuilding a sustainable economy to ensure a brighter future for Malaysia.

KKCCCI also distributed study awards to members’ children after the AGM.

The study awards were given to 48 Kota Kinabalu high School (KKHS) students who scored excellent results in 2019 public examinations, including 16 students who sat for Form 3 Assessment (PT3), 24 for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and eight for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM).

Another 54 members’ children, comprising four kindergarteners, three primary pupils, 12 secondary students, one pre-university student, four college students and 30 university students, received the award.