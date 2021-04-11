New cluster in Putatan, eight Tawau areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a new cluster was recorded in Putatan while eight localities in Tawau were put under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from April 12 to 25 starting Sunday.

“The Meruntum Cluster in Putatan recorded two new positive Covid-19 cases today, namely one in Putatan and one in Penampang, taking the total cumulative to eight cases. This cluster also associated one case (second generation) reported outside of the Penampang district,” said Masidi in a statement here on Sunday.

“The index cases is a native chief who tested positive as a result of symptomatic screening at a private clinic on April 8, 2021. Based on movement research, the index case attended an aqiqah ceremony in Kg Meruntum Phase III on March 27 and 28, 2021, and a course at Putatan District Council on April 1, 2021.

“Of the 71 close contacts screened as of April 9, 2021, eight people were confirmed positive while 62 people are still awaiting results,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Masidi said the EMCO in Tawau involved Taman Sri Bukit Tawau, Taman Cahaya, Jalan Tengku Osman, Bomba Tawau Quarters, Bandar Sri Indah, Jalan Mesra, Kg Titingan and Taman Golden Hill.

“To date, a cumulative total of 76 positive Covid-19 cases and 220 close contacts have been detected in the eight localities,” he said.

“MOH (Ministry of Health) also confirmed that there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 infection in the above localities with high infectious rates.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of MOH, the state government agreed to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in eight localities from April 12 to April 25, 2021 in accordance with the federal government’s decision,” he added.