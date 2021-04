KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 11): Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases rose to 1,739 cases today from over 1,510 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor recorded the highest number of infections with 535 cases, followed by Sarawak at 443 and Sabah at 127.

The cumulative cases now stand at 360,856 nationwide. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME