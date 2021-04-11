No political interference in MACC investigations – Azam Baki

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has given an assurance that there will be no political interference in corruption cases handled by the enforcement body, including high-profile ones.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki stressed that the integrity and good name of the MACC in carrying out its functions will be affected if there is interference from certain parties.

He said in nation-building efforts, political interference in the work of the enforcement body should not take place.

“I make sure there is no (political) interference and we have not had such experience in our work.

“Any interference will affect our work and we will be an untrustworthy team and (this) will certainly affect the good name of the government and the ruling party. This is not the case in our time.

“In our time now, the disclosure of information is so transparent where the public observes and sees what we have done so far,” he said while appearing as a panellist on TV3’s “Soal Rakyat” programme which discussed the topic “Kartel Projek Merugikan Rakyat” (Project Tender Cartel is Detrimental to The People), here, yesterday.

In another development, he urged the government to expedite the use of body cameras for officials and authorities to curb crimes of corruption.

He said the installation of the body cameras was one of the methods to prevent any intention or action that could affect the integrity of the enforcers, especially while on duty.

“I think it’s time for enforcers to wear body cameras that can be connected to a centralised system as it will reduce the chances of them wanting to act out of bounds as enforcers when conducting operations.

“I think, the use of this thing (body cameras) is being studied but should be accelerated (for its implementation),” he added.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was reported to have said that the discussion on the procurement of body cameras and taser guns is now in the final stages.

Last year, the Royal Malaysia Police said it had applied for 1,300 body cameras and 1,000 new non-lethal weapons through the 12th Malaysia Plan which is expected to be tabled in Parliament this year. – Bernama