Old Josephians to publish magazine on Mill Hill Block restoration project

KUCHING: Old Josephians’ Association is publishing a magazine entitled ‘The Mill Hill Legacy’ to help raise funds for the restoration of the Mill Hill Block in SMK St Joseph here.

President of the old boys association, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Minister of Local Government and Housing launched the magazine yesterday morning at his alma mater.

Dr Sim thanked all donors for contributing to the restoration fund especially the state government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The progress of the RM5.5 Million SMK St Joseph Mill Hill Block Restoration project will be featured in the magazine which will be published end June 2021. Contributions from donors will also be acknowledged in the magazine.

To advertise in the magazine, contact Patrick Law, chairperson for the fund raising committee of Old Josephians Association at 019-887 0199 or email to [email protected]