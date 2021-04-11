Only 21.3% register for vaccination in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of registered Covid-19 vaccine recipients in Sabah is still low, with the state capital of Kota Kinabalu registering only 21.3 % recipients, according to the data provided by the Sabah State National Safety Council.

“There are 421,600 people (over 18 years of age) that are eligible for registration as recipient of the vaccine in Kota Kinabalu. However as of April 9, only 89,695 (or 21.3%) people have registered,” said N.20 Api-Api Community Development Leader Oliver Majaham.

He said this in an interview on Sunday at a Covid-19 vaccine awareness campaign jointly organized by Kota Kinabalu Information Office, Kota Kinabalu Health Department and N.20 Api-Api Community Development Leaders Unit at the Sabah Association of Senior Citizens clubhouse.

Oliver pointed out that this figures is far less than the government target of vaccinating 70% of the population to ensure that herd immunity can be achieved.

“We hope the public who are here will listen and learn more about the vaccination program, can share with their families and friends, especially those who have yet to register and encourage them to register for vaccination.

“Although the current emphasis is focused on creating awareness on the Covid vaccine and registration campaign in the outskirts and villages, continuous awareness program and registration drive in urban areas are being planned to ensure the government target of vaccinating 70% of the population is achieved,” he added.

Hence, in order to ensure that herd immunity is achieved within the planned timeline, the Sabah State Community Development Leaders Unit is collaborating with the Sabah Health Department and the Sabah Information Department in organizing vaccination registration drive and awareness programs.

The Covid-19 vaccination talk for members of Sabah Assocation of Senior Citizens was conducted by Kota Kinabalu medical officer Dr Tee Wen Li from the Kota Kinabalu Health Office, covering a wide range of topics from the danger of Covid-19 pandemic, the types of vaccine available, and also explaining the concept of herd immunity and its importance.

Also present during the program were Sabah Assocation of Senior Citizens deputy president Robert Chang, Chinese Community Leader Kapitan Chee Siaw Siaw, Kota Kinabalu Information Department officer Hasmawati Karodda and Pemaju Mukim Ng Pit Yun.