Recognising High Calibre Future Doctors and Dentists

The selection process for these scholars with a specially convened panel was gruelling. While academic prowess was merely an eligibility criterion in this process, these scholars had to demonstrate that they are indeed all-rounders in their academics and co-curricular activities. They also impressed the panel with their skills as eloquent communicators and lateral thinkers.

MBBS College Scholar, Tharmaraj a/l Vallaiathamlingam who hails from Seremban, said, “This provides me greater incentive to excel in my medical studies at MUCM. It has also made me realise and appreciate the value of education more.” Tharmaraj, who is also a student from the Foundation in Science programme added, “The scholarship, for me, is not the end but just the beginning. Receiving the scholarship is not just receiving money for me; it tells me I have potential to deliver much for the future of our society.”

Tharmaraj’s sentiments of the future echoes the ambitions of the MUCM Scholarship. “MUCM scholars are expected to be the best of the best for their intake. With that, comes the expectations that they will continue to shine in their journey as an undergraduate student and beyond in their careers as doctors and dentists,” said Prof. Dr Jaspal.

For P’ng Xiu Hui of Selangor, claiming the coveted College Scholar award strengthens her goals and dreams of one day becoming an outstanding surgeon. “I hope to be exemplary in all that I do and contribute to the community and society in the future,” she said.

The MUCM Degree Scholarship is available yearly for MBBS and BDS programmes. The scholarship application closes 3 months prior to intake commencement.

For more information, call us at 1700-811-662 or visit us at www.manipal.edu.my