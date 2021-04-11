Rescuers retrieve body of man believed to have died from gunshot wounds in jungle near Kpg Stenggang

KUCHING (April 11): The body of a 55-year-old man who is believed to have died from gunshot wounds in the jungle near Kampung Stenggang, Jalan Bau-Lundu has been retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel at around 1.50am today.

Bau Fire Station Chief Tawang Lingem said the deceased, identified as Nohen Pates, is believed to have been accidently shot by his own brother during a hunting trip in the jungle last night.

“It took Bomba personnel around 20 minutes to reach the opening by a river where the deceased was found with buckshot wounds to his chest,” said Tawang in a statement today.

He added that a call informing them of the incident was received at 11.47pm last night.

A team from the Bau fire station arrived at the scene at 1.20am and started the operation together with five villagers and five police personnel.

The body of the deceased was then carried out of the jungle with a bucket stretcher.

The body has since been handed over to the Bau district police for further action and the operation ended at 2.48am.