Seven confirmed dead after quake hits East Java

The quake which hit yesterday, with its epicentre located  90 km southwest Malang district, was felt throughout  East Java region, including several areas in Central Java, the island of Bali and Lombok. – Bernama – AFP file photo

JAKARTA (April 11): Seven people have been confirmed dead following the strong earthquake in East Java yesterday, which also left over 800 houses and buildings severely damaged.

BNPB Data, Information and Communication Centre head, Raditya Jati in a statement said, Malang district recorded three victims, while four others were identified in Lumajang district.

It said the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is still in the midst of collecting data in 17 East Java districts and towns, which were also affected when the 6.7 magnitude quake struck at 2 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Agency for Meteorological, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) reported several aftershocks still occurring in the region, the latest a 5.5 magnitude quake at 6.54am today.

