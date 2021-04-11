Wong: Why PSB is the better choice for Sarawakians?

KUCHING: Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) is a better choice for Sarawakians than the Democratic Action Party (DAP), said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He stressed that PSB is a local-based opposition party which is multi-racial.

“DAP comes from Peninsular Malaysia, so I say PSB is a better choice for the voters in Sarawak during the state election.

“PSB is also a better choice than Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). GPS is linked to Umno and linked to Pas now.

“Even though they always deny it, facts are there,” he told a press conference after launching the PSB Kota Sentosa branch and Batu Kitang service centre yesterday.

Adding on, the Bawan Assan assemblyman said PSB is a better choice than GPS because it has no link with any of the West Malaysian political parties.

He said if not because of GPS, the PN government would not have been formed.

“They (GPS) were the king maker, they were the one that puts Umno and Pas in power,” he said.

Wong, however, did not rule out the possibility of discussion between PSB and DAP and other opposition parties when the need arise.

But he pointed out that any discussion with other like-minded opposition parties must be in private and confidential.

PSB, he said, does not believe in negotiating terms through the press, adding that they will not offer terms and cooperation through the press.

Earlier in his speech, Wong noted that for so many years, election after election, urban voters had cast their votes for opposition parties.

He said the reason was that urban communities feel that probably there is injustice and inequality in the implementation of policies.

“Perhaps they feel the sense of depravation, sense of injustice and perhaps there are so many grievances that make them unhappy and that is why they cast their votes for the opposition.

“In the past, probably they have no choice. If they are unhappy, they cast their votes for the opposition like the DAP, PKR and so on.

“But now, we provide an alternative. PSB, a local-based independent party, fights for justice, for equality, fair play and for progress,” he said.

He hoped in the coming election, the people of Sarawak will really have to think carefully and really have to make sure that their votes are cast in the right direction, cast for the right party.

He said PSB provides a new platform for all of Sarawakians to choose.

“If you cast your votes for SUPP or the GPS as a whole, things will remain unchanged. Perhaps, from now onwards until 20 or 30 years, it will be the same,” Wong said.

“We have to bring about change, which is important. PSB is an independent party; we will have nothing to do with West Malaysia politics.

“We are here to guard the interest and the rights of Sarawakians and Sarawak,” he said.

Also present at the event were PSB secretary general George Lo, vice president and Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, PSB potential candidate for Kota Sentosa

Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng and PSB potential candidate for Batu Kitang Liu Thian Leong.