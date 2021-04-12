109 cases, one death in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau continued to record the highest number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah on Monday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He added one death was also reported in the Tawau district.

Masidi said according to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases were 109, taking the total cumulative to 55,906 cases on Monday.

“A total of 68 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 54,624. A total of 794 patients are receiving treatment, namely 307 people in the hospitals and 487 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 47 and 17 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement.

Masidi said Tawau recorded 70 new Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Sandakan (eight), Kota Kinabalu (seven), Kota Belud (five), Kunak (four), Lahad Datu (three), Tuaran (three), Kalabakan (three), and Kinabatangan (two) on Monday.

He said Nabawan, Penampang, Semporna, and Putatan each recorded one new positive Covid-19 case whilst zero cases were reported in the remaining 13 districts on Monday.

He said the Nabawan district moved from orange to yellow zone, and this brings the total number of red zones to six, orange zones to two, yellow zones to 15 and green zones to four.

No new clusters were recorded on Monday.

“Of the 109 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 49 cases (44.9%) were from close contact screening, 15 cases (13.8%) from symptomatic screening, 34 cases (31.2%) from existing clusters, and 11 cases (10.1%) were from other categories,” he said, adding that the percentage of bed usage was 20.92% on Monday.

On the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, the daily total of people who have received the dose 1 vaccine injection were six, taking the cumulative total to 48,994 people.

For the Pfizer BioNTech Dose 2 vaccine, a total of 162 people received the injection on Monday, taking the total cumulative to 41,175 people.

“The number of registered vaccine recipients today totals 3,232, taking the registered total cumulative to 401,382 (MySejahtera 373,903, web 27,262, vaccination line 217), equivalent to 13.7%,” said Masidi.

As for the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 299,678 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.