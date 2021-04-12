395,891 people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): A total of 395,891 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that during the same period, 583,903 individuals have received their first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered so far to 979,794.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, he said the five states with the most first-dose recipients were Selangor with 77,252, followed by Sarawak (61,890), Sabah (54,070), Perak (52,679) and Kuala Lumpur (52,110).

The five states that lead in terms of fully vaccinated recipients are Selangor with 52,617, followed by Perak (43,394), Sabah (41,267), Kuala Lumpur (33, 603) and Sarawak (32,052).

Dr Adham also said 8,513,651 people, or 35.10 per cent of the target, have signed up for the immunisation programme as of yesterday, with Selangor registering the highest figure at 2,277,009.

Phase one of the vaccination programme is from February to April involving 500,000 frontliners, phase two from April to August will involve 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities, and phase three is from May until February 2022, covering 13.7 million people aged 18 and above. – Bernama