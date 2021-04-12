Bitcoin miners in Miri fined RM5,000 each for electricity theft

MIRI (April 14): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man and a woman RM5,000 each in default six months in prison for electricity theft to carry out Bitcoin mining.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Tang Chock Kin, 35, and Huong Chee Ee, 40, both from Jalan Jee Foh 7, Krokop on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a maximum jail term of seven years, or a fine, or both.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel.

According to the facts of the case, Tang and Huong were found to have stolen electricity from Syarikat Sesco Bhd, which cost the company to suffer losses totalling RM200,000.

They committed the offence with common intention at 6.30pm on April 1, 2021 at their rented house at Lorong Jee Foh 7, Krokop.

Further investigation revealed that they had made illegal electricity connections at the rented house to carry out Bitcoin mining.

Both Tang and Huong settled their fines.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted while the two accused were represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.

In a separate courtroom, Huong was fined RM6,000 in default six months’ in prison after he pleaded guilty to a similar offence.

According to the facts of the case, Huong stole electricity supply from Syarikat Sesco Berhad, which caused the company to suffer RM52,200 in losses.

She committed the offence at 3.05pm on March 18 this year at a premises at Jalan Miri Bypass, Eastwood Valley Industrial park.

She was found to have made illegal electricity connections to carry out Bitcoin mining.

When the arrest was made, the police also seized 82 Crypto Currency Mining machines, four internet modems, and 82 cables, which were used as exhibits in the case.

Huong also settled this fine.

Insp Mohd Khairi Mohd Noor prosecuted the case before Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie.