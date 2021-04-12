Bung Moktar, Jafry fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin completed his inoculation against the Covid-19 virus when he received the second dose of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine on Monday.

The Works Minister together with Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin received the vaccine one month after the first dose.

Bung Moktar urges Sabahans to register for the Covid-19 vaccination as it will help stem the spread of the virus.

“You can register via the MySejahtera application or through the District Office in your respective location,” he said, adding that the Government is now conducting awareness campaigns throughout the state about the vaccination program.

He was of the opinion that the registration process in Sabah is taking time because many of its residents live in the outskirts or rural areas in the state.

“And there is also the fact that many are refusing to register for the vaccine because they have been hearing wrong information about its benefits and effectiveness in stemming the spread of Covid-19,” the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and Lamag assemblyman stressed.

To this end Bung Moktar advises the rakyat to cast away their doubts and worry about getting vaccine and to sign up for the inoculation for their sake as well as that of their family, community and country.