Chiong, Vernon and Vivian top inaugural powerlifting meet

KUCHING (Apr 12): Chiong Meng Kuok was one of three category winners in the first-ever Sarawak Powerlifting Meet 2021 staged at AEON Mall here last weekend.

He topped the Men’s Above-85kg category, excelling in all three disciplines – namely the squat, bench-press and deadlift.

Born in Limbang but currently based here, the air-conditioning technician said it was his second major success since entering the sport in 2018.

“I entered my first competition, the Malaysia Powerlifting Alliance (MPA) RAW Championship which was held in Petaling Jaya in 2019, where I placed first in the Under-100kg category,” he told The Borneo Post.

Despite entering the sport quite late, the 30-year-old has been a gym enthusiast since young.

“I love working out, and powerlifting seems to suit me,” he added.

Finishing second and third were Javan Liew and Abdul Qayyum Aman, both aged 26.

Meanwhile, Vernon Tay Yisheng, 24, won the Men’s Under-85kg event followed by Shane Perry Tsen, also 24, and Anderson Liew, 27.

For this category, Mohd Nasrul Faiz lifted the heaviest load in the squat (190kg) and bench-press (140kg) while Shaun Menon Ayu recorded 225kg in the deadlift discipline.

In the Women’s Open, pharmaceutical representative Vivian Ang, 25, was not only the overall winner but also registered the heaviest deadlift at 145kg.

Runner-up Celine Yong, 22, was also the best in the squat discipline, recording 110kg.Angie Ng, 44, was third.

The heaviest load for women’s bench-press was registered by Nur Basita Kamil at 60kg.

The tournament was jointly organised by Sarawak Powerlifting Association (SPLA) and Sarawak Weightlifting Association (PABNS), supported by Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan officiated at the opening ceremony last Sunday. Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, who is also PABNS president, and SPLA president Vincent Mallang Alfred were also present.

SSC Sports Development Unit manager Ahmad Rodzli Hashim presented the prizes at the event’s closing later that day.