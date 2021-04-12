Covid-19: 49 active clusters remain in Sarawak, Sri Aman reverts to orange zone

KUCHING (Apr 12): A total of 49 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with seven recording an increase in positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its daily Covid-19 statement that the Disso Cluster in Saratok recorded the highest increase with 10 new cases registered today.

This is followed by the Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu with three new cases; Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong (3); Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (2); Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu (1); Kampung Binyu Cluster in Kuching (1); and Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (1).

A total of 42 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded.

Meanwhile, the committee said Sri Aman district has reverted to an orange zone after recording only 40 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

“The number of orange zones in Sarawak has now increased to five districts with the other four districts being Saratok, Sebauh, Kanowit and Marudi,” it said.

The state currently has 14 Covid-19 red zones namely Subis, Matu, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Julau, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Sixteen districts remain as yellow zones while only five districts remain as green zones in the state.