Digitalisation has become pulse of country’s economic, social devt – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): The digitalisation in various aspects of life has become the pulse of country’s economic and social development, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said community involvement in the digital economy also provided wider opportunities in the job market.

Therefore, he said, various digital-related initiatives would be continuously implemented by the government to help those affected by Covid-19.

“It is no exception for the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM), which has formed a close collaboration with its agency the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“The cooperation is showing its results when those affected by the pandemic (Covid-19) can now breathe a sigh of relief and continue their lives and economic activities through the various assistance provided,” he said at the launch of the national-level #SayaDigital programme, here, today.

The text of his speech was read out by KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Saifuddin said the war against the COVID-19 pandemic required a comprehensive digitisation approach and the digital economy had served as a ‘buffer zone’ to reduce its impact on the people.

He said the initiatives implemented by the government to help the people included the provision of grants to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs to automate their business processes as well as boost the e-commerce sector and improve the people’s digital skills.

As such, he said the #SayaDigital programme, which targets families from the B40 group, those who have lost their income, senior citizens and youths, was introduced with the aim of raising awareness on how digital technologies can make life easier, help business grow and generate income.

“To ensure that the #SayaDigital program can bring an impact, the training modules will consist of several levels.

“Through this programme, the participating community will take part in the Digital Readiness Assessment to measure their level of digital literacy at the #SayaDigital kiosk,” he said.

Saifuddin said the assessment result would determine the level of Basic Digital Literacy Learning Module that participants would have to learn. – Bernama