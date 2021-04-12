Dr Chin: ACD at Rejang Esplanade in Sibu collected 207 samples so far

SIBU (Apr 12): The Active Case Detected (ACD) at Rejang Esplanade here which began today has collected 207 samples so far, revealed Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said today’s screening had received good response from members of the public.

“The results (of the swab tests) will be known on Wednesday,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post when contacted.

The two-day ACD, running from 9am till 1pm, will continue tomorrow.

Additionally, Dr Chin revealed that the cumulative Covid-19 cases from Bulatan Aman Cluster stood at 170, while Jalan Maju Cluster had 56.

Meanwhile, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee had said that the mass ACD at Rejang Esplanade here was rolled out following the increase in number of Covid-19 cases detected at Bulatan Aman Cluster and Jalan Maju Cluster.

In his recent his Facebook live stream, Dr Annuar had urged those living or working at the affected areas to go for the swab test.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing had also urged all employers to encourage their workers to go for the swab test during the two-day ACD.

Still on Covid-19, Dr Chin said between yesterday and today, 672 teachers in Sibu have been vaccinated.

He also said since reopening, 12 schools here have recorded Covid-19 cases so far.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had explained that the SOP for Covid-19 cases in schools was closure for three days for disinfection activities and investigation of Covid-19 infection transmission.

Case contacts at the school would be screened and directed for isolation or quarantine for 14 days.

“However, learning and teaching for such students are still ongoing through online.

“For non-case contact teachers and students, they can attend school as usual after three days of the school’s closure,” SDDMC said in a recent press release.