Emergency: PN acts according to Federal Constitution – Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government did not act beyond the Federal Constitution and its laws, said PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin who is also Bersatu Supreme Council member said all actions and decisions made by the government including those related to the proclamation of emergency was according to the constitution and the country’s laws.

“When the government and Cabinet ministers gave advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, it referred to the Federal Constitution under Article 150 (Proclamation of Emergency) Clause 1 and 2.

“Therefore the action and decision taken was in line with the country’s constitution and laws in the interest of the people and nation,” he told reporters after attending a Malaysia Prihatin gathering and presentation of contributions in conjunction with Ramadan in Gombak yesterday.

He was asked by reporters on a media report that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be submitting a memorandum to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek the King’s consent to hold a Parliamentary session.

On Saturday, top leaders of PH namely PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president, Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a joint statement said PH viewed that the move to send a memorandum was important to restore parliamentary democracy by lifting the suspension of Parliament.

In January, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to the Proclamation of an Emergency from Jan 11 to Aug 1 as a proactive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

On the event yesterday, Azmin who is also Gombak MP presented financial contributions to 106 surau and 22 mosques as well as 22 unregistered surau under the parliamentary constituency for Ramadan. – Bernama