GRS govt urged to address traffic congestion

KOTA KINABALU: Traffic congestion in Penampang and Kota Kinabalu has been a concern to residents and is becoming a critical issue as schools, businesses and offices resume operation.

Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang said she had received regular complaints from road users along the Bundusan, Bukit Padang, Donggongon to SJKC Yue Min, Kepayan to Lido areas about traffic congestion happening on a daily basis.

“I have been forwarding these complaints and requesting the Penampang and Kota Kinabalu OCPDs and I thank them for doing what they can to ease the traffic.

“However, the GRS government and the local authorities must be committed in addressing the traffic congestion issues to ensure the peace of mind and better quality of life of the people,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Jannie pointed out that traffic congestion mainly occurs at peak hours, which is in the morning or evening when people are commuting to work and to school. Working people have to leave their homes early and return home late in the evening. Traffic congestion wastes a lot of time for people when they should spend more time at home with their family or doing other productive things.

The causes of traffic congestion are the increase of vehicles, weak traffic systems and limited parking. Road accidents may also cause traffic congestion as they block traffic when these occur.

Jannie said traffic congestion phenomenon cannot be resolved by only applying physical construction such as increasing road capacities, so the government must look into increasing and ensuring efficient public transportation to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads. Local authorities should also consider providing free shuttle services during market days in Donggongon and Lido, while schools should engage parents to arrange bus services for their children.

She added it is also necessary to improve traffic control systems for transportation management which is used for control of the traffic phenomenon and help to improve traffic flow.

“The limited parking spaces available at commercial centres like in Donggongon, Kepayan Square and Lido means people have to go several rounds to search for parking resulting in traffic congestion.

“Traffic congestion has affected the quality of life in urban areas and has made it a source of stress and poor mental health for residents. Unless the government steps in to look into traffic management, public transportation and parking, these issues will continue to build up and exacerbate,” she said.

Jannie said the government can also collaborate to do coordinated campaigns for road users and the public to use public transportation, to have staggered office time or encourage work-from-home practices, as well as good driving ethics.