Ismail Sabri: CMCO extended in Selangor, KL and four states, rest of country still in RMCO

PUTRAJAYA (Apr 12): The National Security Council (NSC) has extended the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in six states, following a trend in increasing cases.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the states and federal territory include Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan, and Sarawak.

“Similarly based on the Health Ministry’s advice and risk assessment, the council has decided to extend the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in the remaining states or territories throughout the country,” he said during his press conference.

The RMCO states include Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya Federal Territory, and Labuan.

“The extensions come into effect on April 15 to April 28, except for Sarawak which comes into effect on April 13 to April 26,” Ismail said. — Malay Mail

