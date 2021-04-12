Malaysia logs 1,317 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 12): The Health Ministry today revealed there were 1,317 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the country, along with four more related deaths.

Of the new cases, 1,317 were local transmissions, comprising 1,107 Malaysians and 198 non-Malaysians. The remaining 12 cases were infected while abroad.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah further shared that 1,052 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 15,835.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sarawak accounted for the highest number of Covid-19 cases among the states and Federal Territories, with 351 cases reported today.

This was followed by Selangor with 303 cases, Kuala Lumpur with 116 cases, Penang with 112 cases, and Sabah with 109 cases.

All other states recorded cases under the 100-case mark.

Areas which recorded cases in the single digits were Putrajaya with nine cases, and Perlis with two cases.

Labuan recorded zero cases today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME