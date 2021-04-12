Man arrested for allegedly causing death of brother

KUCHING (Apr 12): Bau District police have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly causing the death of his brother during a hunting trip on Saturday (April 10).

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest said the suspect allegedly accidently shot his own brother with a shotgun.

“The suspect was picked up by police at 11.50pm from a house in Kampung Stenggang. We also seized a shotgun and five shotgun cartridges as evidence,” said Poge in a statement yesterday.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect together with the 55-year-old deceased went into the jungle around 7pm to hunt for mouse deer and frogs.

However, both took separate routes as the deceased was tasked to search for frogs at a river while the suspect waited in a bush for mouse deer.

“According to the suspect, he though that he had seen a mouse deer after hearing movements near the river. The suspect then fired a shot in the direction of the sound,” said Poge.

He added that the suspect heard an agonising scream and ran to the spot some 15 metres away only to see his brother bleeding on the ground.

Panicked stricken, the suspect immediately went back to the village to inform his other siblings.

It was revealed that the area where the incident happened was a 20-minute walk in the jungle from Kampung Stenggang.

The suspect told police that the shotgun used belonged to the deceased while the cartridges were his.

The case is being investigated under Section 304a of the Penal Code, Section 8(a) and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.