Man caught in Kota Samarahan with syabu in bag marked first aid kit

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 12): A Kota Samarahan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) team arrested a man yesterday (April 11) after he was found in possession of 40 straws of drugs believed to be syabu.

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the 26-year-old was arrested around 3pm at Jalan Kampung Empila here wearing a bag marked first aid kit.

“Acting on intelligence information, Kota Samarahan NCID arrested a man who was acting suspiciously by the side of Jalan Kampung Empila here and our inspection found four transparent plastic packets.

“Each packet contained 10 plastic straws containing a crystalline substance believed to be syabu. There were a total of 40 straws with an estimated weight of 7.85 grams in a small bag worn by the suspect during the arrest,” he said in a statement today (April 12).

The suspect was arrested and the items confiscated to assist with the investigation under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, the drugs are believed to be for the local market and for the suspect’s own use.

“The investigation is still underway to obtain more information and to trace other individuals involved,” he said.

Sudirman said a urine test on the suspect was positive for methamphetamine abuse.

As such, the suspect is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A remand order will be requested today at the Kota Samarahan Magistrates’ Court,” he added.