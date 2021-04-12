Over 2,300 Kapit folk get Covid-19 swab tests over the weekend

KAPIT (April 12): A total of 2,312 residents here went for free Covid-19 rT-PCR swab tests over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Health Department held mass testing at Kapit Bazaar, Kapit Express Terminal, Kapit Town Square, Terasang Market, and Kapit Night Market from 9am to noon and from 2.30pm to 6pm.

Arrangements were made to prevent overcrowding and a total of 1,520 were tested.

On Sunday, swab tests were conducted at the Bletih New Township basketball court, where 792 people were tested.

The samples have been sent to Kuala Lumpur and Kuching for analysis.

It is understood that the results would be known in three or four days’ time via MySejahtera.

The Health Department decided to conduct mass testing here as a method to help stop community transmission of Covid-19.

Since January this year, Kapit has been a Covid-19 red zone with 41 local infection cases and above over 14 days.

On Sunday, 32 cases were recorded in Kapit District, bringing the number of accumulated cases to 1,368.