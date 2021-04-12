PBDSB urges SDMC to impose lockdown on Covid-19 red zone districts in Sarawak

MIRI (April 12): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has urged the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to impose lockdown on Covid-19 red zone districts in the state to tackle the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Its president Bobby William said the rising number of positive cases is alarming and there is an urgency to impose lockdown on the red zone districts in the state.

“Not on all districts in Sarawak, just districts that are currently in red zones and with high number of positive cases recorded,” said Bobby in a statement today.

He also suggested for SDMC to adopt the measure proposed by Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, which has been adopted by the Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee that requires everyone to take a swab test before entering Bintulu.

“I respect Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing because he dared to take such drastic action to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

“Hence, I would like to suggest to SDMC to do the same for inter-district travel but the cost for the swab test should be borne by the state government,” said Bobby.

In order to prevent unnecessary inter-district movement, he called for authorities to conduct checks vehicles that are travelling out of a district.