Property developer earns praise for developing Sematan, Telok Melano

SEMATAN (Apr 12): State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has praised property developer Lee Chin Teck for his efforts in helping develop Sematan and Telok Melano into a vibrant tourist attraction.

He said developing the two areas, which possess natural beauty and are renowned for their beautiful beaches, is not easy and requires great effort and vision.

“What Lee and his company Tecktonic & Sons did is amazing. I admire his work in providing good tourism products and facilities in Sematan and Telok Melano,” he said after the official opening ceremony of Roxy Sematan Villa and Townhouse here yesterday.

According to him, the government has always been keen to promote Sematan and Telok Melano as top tourist destinations.

Thanks to entrepreneurs like Lee, the government has had a helping hand that can help Sarawak realise its vision of having more tourists come to the state for its beautiful beaches, Abdul Karim added.

“I myself love to come to these two areas and before I became a politician, I spent a lot of time visiting Sematan and Telok Melano and also nearby areas because they are my favourite get-away destinations in the state,” he said.

Apart from launching the Roxy Villa, Abdul Karim also officiated the earth-breaking ceremony of Roxy Beachfront Apartment, Papa Foodcourt (both not far away from Roxy Villa and Townhouse) and the soft launch of Roxy Glamping Site in Telok Serabang.

Meanwhile Lee, who is also Tecktonic & Sons managing director, commented that he wants to see more tourism industry players come and do their business in Sematan and Telok Melano.

“For me, the more the merrier because together we can develop this place into a vibrant tourist destination. I hope more tourism industry players put their investment in Sematan and Telok Melano because these places surely have the potential to be great tourist destinations,” he said.

Lee also opined that Sematan and Telok Melano, if developed, have the potential to rival the beaches in Sabah, which are a popular tourist destination, in terms of popularity.

Also present during the Roxy Sematan Villa and Townhouse official opening ceremony was Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.