Putatan’s village under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced on Monday the implementation of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Putatan’s Kg Meruntum from April 13 to 26.

According to Masidi, up to Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had done 71 screening tests in the area.

“Of that total, cumulatively, five positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded,” he said.

“MOH also confirmed an increase in cases in this locality and there are 62 screening test samples that are still pending.

“Having made a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of MOH, the state government agreed to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order in Kg Meruntum, Putatan, effective April 13 to April 26, in accordance with the federal government decision,” he explained.