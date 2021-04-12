Putrajaya allows F&B outlets to stay open till 6am for sahur, buka puasa feasts with strict SOP

PUTRAJAYA (Apr 12): Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an extension to the operating hours for all food and beverage outlets till 6am during the Muslim fasting of Ramadan, expected to start tomorrow.

He said the extension also applies to delivery services, subject to the conditions of their operating licences.

“This will enable the public, especially singles, to be able to partake in their sahur meal just before beginning their fast for the day,” he said in a news broadcast.

The defence minister said the National Security Council also agreed to allow groups to organise Ramadan buffets and buka puasa gatherings, provided certain conditions are met.

“For functions to be held in halls or hotel ballrooms, the general SOP for social gatherings is applicable, that is 50 per cent according to capacity in CMCO areas while 100 per cent capacity in RMCO areas.

“For Ramadan buffets in restaurants, coffee houses, and eateries, they are allowed 100 per cent attendance based on the size of the premises, with the appropriate social distancing,” he said.

He the listed some of the general SOP for both Ramadan buffets and breaking of fast functions.

“The proprietor of the premises must designate clear entry and exits as well as establish a perimeter for the buffet or function, especially if it is being held in an open space or a private home.

“Registration counters must also be set up at the entrance to take a count of the attendees, with temperature checks and registering either with the MySejahtera app or manually in a logbook,” he said.

Routine disinfection and sanitisation using the Health Ministry’s guidelines must also be carried out before and after the function or buffet, including at the eating area, its tables and chairs, catering utensils, surau, toilets and any surfaces which frequently come into contact.

“Organisers also need to set up more food stations at buffets to avoid patrons from congregating at any single location.

“Food shall be served either in packed format, dome setting, or for buffets, by personnel who will serve the food onto patrons’ plates,” he added.

CMCO refers to the conditional movement control order while RMCO refers to the recovery movement control order.

States under CMCO are Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak.

Those under RMCO are Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Ismail had announced an extension of the CMCO and RMCO until April 28, except for Sarawak which is until April 26. — Malay Mail