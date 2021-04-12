Religious activities allowed during Ramadan

KOTA KINABALU: Muslims are allowed to hold religious activities with strict SOPs with the exception of tazkirah (religious talks) and breaking of fast at mosques, suraus, hotels, residential units and other premises in Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) areas this Ramadan.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here on Monday said activities that were allowed this fasting month included daily prayers and Friday prayers according to the capacity of the mosque or surau, tarawih prayers, and breaking of fast for 12 mosque or surau committee members, among others, with mandatory one-meter social distancing, temperature check and MySejahtera or Sabah Trace registration.

He added not more than six people are allowed to visit a lot of graveyard this Ramadan too.

“Activities that are not allowed include tazkirah throughout the tarawih prayers,” said Masidi.

“Throughout Ramadan, the organization of breaking of fast ceremonies in mosques, halls, private homes, hotels and business premises is not allowed unless special permission is obtained from the Covid-19 Sabah State Disaster Management Committee,” he said.