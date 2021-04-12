Road accident claims life of British national

MIRI (Apr 12): A British national was killed in a road accident Saturday night when his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle crashed along Jalan Lutong-Kuala Baram here.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, 38-year-old Drew Markham from Swanhill Garden at Riam Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

He said initial investigation revealed that the 4WD had been involved in a earlier collision with a motorcycle at Lorong Mulia 2B in Tudan.

“The collision left the motorcycle badly damaged while the rider, a 54-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

“The 4WD vehicle however left the scene but upon reaching Jalan Lutong-Kuala Baram, it skidded to the left of the road and hit the bank of a cement ditch before striking the fence of a car workshop,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Alexson said the body was sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.