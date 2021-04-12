Samsung’s Neo QLEDs TV a game changer

KUCHING: Samsung’s latest 2021 Neo QLED TV have received the distinction, reflecting game-changing performance of a sub-10ms input lag and HDR with brightness of higher than 1000 nits.

Samsung Electronics announced that the 2021 Neo QLED became the first TV to receive certification for Gaming TV Performance from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a well-regarded electrical engineering certification institute in Germany.

Four models from the 2021 Neo QLED lineup (QN900, QN800, QN90, QN85) received the certification, a distinction given for ‘Low Input Lag’ and ‘HDR with brightness of higher than 1,000 nits.’ Each of the TVs went through a rigorous testing process, ultimately earning the certification for less than 10ms of input lag during every scene of gameplay.

Input lag refers to the period of time from when an electrical signal is sent from the game pad to when it is displayed on the screen. A TV with lower input lag will provide gamers with a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition, Samsung’s Neo QLED also received the certification for HDR with brightness over 1,000 nits. FreeSync Premium Pro also adds to the HDR support, making bright scenes brighter and dark scenes darker to offer optimized contrast. HDR technology is often considered as one of the most important features among gamers.

Apart from low input lag and HDR support with brightness of higher than 1,000 nits, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs also reflect a number of new and exciting gaming features.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs deliver more accurate details, deeper blacks and incredible colour expression due to their 100 per cent colour volume and 12-bit backlight control. Wide Game View and Game Bar, both industry firsts, deliver a broader viewing experience with 21:9 and 32:9, and the ability to quickly check a variety of gaming information.

In addition, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs deliver fast game motion at 120Hz with Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, even during gameplay with fixed UI. Sound has also been enhanced through AI-based surround-sound and object tracking sound (OTS+), delivering the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business executive vice president Yonghoon Choi said, “An increasing number of gamers look for large screen displays with high-end picture quality when shopping for a TV, and Samsung continues to lead the TV-focused gaming experience.”

Samsung is taking QLED to the next level enabled by new light source, Quantum Mini LED precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for Neo QLED.

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.

Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming – and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience.

And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities.

By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design – a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box – an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back – allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic.

The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the TV and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment and the home office.