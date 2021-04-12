Sarawak records 351 new Covid-19 cases today, bulk of cases from Bintulu

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak today recorded 351 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 20,352, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

No deaths were reported today, with the death toll remaining at 124.

“The new cases were recorded in Bintulu District (123), Sibu (64), Kuching (30), Kapit (25), Mukah (23), Miri (16), Saratok (10), Sarikei (10), Julau (9), Meradong (8), Selangau (5), Sri Aman (5), Bau (4), Limbang (4), Beluru (3), Kanowit (3), Bukit Mabong (2), Serian (2), Belaga (1), Sebauh (1), Song (1), Subis (1), and Kabong (1),” it said.

SDMC said from the new cases reported, 51 showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection during screening.

“A total of 257 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” the committee said.

From the new cases, 235 cases were from the screening of individuals who had contact with positive cases, with six of them symptomatic.

Another 56 cases were from other screenings at healthcare centres, of which eight were symptomatic.

A total of 38 cases were from the screening of symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

There were also 21 individuals screened from currently active infection clusters, who were all asymptomatic.

One asymptomatic individual was categorised as an imported case after returning from another state in the country.

SDMC said there were also 208 recovery and discharge cases for the day.

“These cases were from Bintulu Hospital (76), Sibu Hospital (35), Miri Hospital (22), Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) Serian (19), Sarikei Hospital (16), PKRC Sri Aman Prison (13), PKRC Mukah (11), Sarawak General Hospital (8), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (6), and PKRC Betong (2).

“As of today, 16,452 or 80.84 per cent of total cases have recovered and been discharged,” it said.

SDMC said a total of 3,713 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout Sarawak.

Out of that, 810 were in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC, 779 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC, 571 in Miri Hospital and PKRC, 401 in SGH and PKRC in Kuching, 390 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC, 265 in Sri Aman Prison PKRC, 162 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC, 138 in PKRC Mukah, 68 in PKRC Serian, 59 in Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC, 47 in Betong Hospital and PKRC, 14 in Limbang Hospital, seven in PKRC Semuja Immigration Depo Serian, and two in PKRC Lawas.

There were 351 new persons under investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 33,302 to date.

As for persons under surveillance (PUS), there were 640 individuals who checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today.

This brought the total of current PUS to 6,848 individuals at 94 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout Sarawak.

To date, 86,248 individuals have completed their quarantine period.