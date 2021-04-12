Sibu Hospital specialist clinic to postpone services with few exceptions

SIBU (Apr 12): The Sibu Hospital’s specialist clinic will postpone its services following the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases with the exception of the dog bite clinic, appointments for pregnant mothers, cancer patients and psychiatric clinic appointments.

In a press release here today, it informed the public that most of its healthcare staff had been assigned to care for Covid-19 patients in the ward and quarantine centre in Sibu Hospital.

“In this regard, the specialist clinic is appealing for cooperation from patients having appointments with the hospital’s specialist clinic to reschedule their appointments,” it said.

If there is any enquiry, with regard to the appointment with hospital’s specialist clinic, contact 084-343333 ext.1173 or 6621, or WhatsApp to 0111 331 7363.

Enquiry on medication supply for patients of Sibu Hospital’s specialist clinic, call

084-343333 ext.1177, or WhatsApp: 0115 520 1011.

The hospital apologises for all the convenience caused by the specialist clinic appointment postponement.

It also advised members of the public to continue adhering strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOP).