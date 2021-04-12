Special task force to address water problem

KOTA KINABALU: A special task force will be set up with immediate effect to address the water supply disruption in Sepanggar area, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the special task force had been instructed to focus on finding short and long-term solutions to the critical water supply problem faced by residents in the affected areas.

Hajiji in a statement on Monday said the special task force will involve the water managements of Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu.

“I personally received complaints from residents in Sepanggar about the water supply problem,” he said and stressed that the government is giving its full attention to the matter.

“The government views this problem seriously and a solution must be expedited. That is why I have instructed the state Water Department to set up the special task force to resolve this critical problem,” he said.

Thousands of consumers from Tuaran to Sepanggar were without water supply for a few days last week after the Telibong I Water treatment plant in Tamparuli faced electricity supply problem and high turbidity in the river water, causing the treatment plant to shut down for five hours.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar said the situation was made worse because the water supply to the areas north of Kota Kinabalu was reduced by 30 per cent.

He said the long-term solution will be when Telibong II water treatment plant is completed and operational at the end of 2023.

Many consumers in the affected areas had to buy mineral water for their daily use and some businesses had to close shop due to lack of water.

Business and residential communities at Bandar Sierra and Taman Rimba had expressed their frustration over the water supply problem by putting up protest banners in front of the shoplots and houses.