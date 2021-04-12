Sports associations lauded for organising joint event

KUCHING (Apr 12): Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan has commended the Sarawak Powerlifting Association (PPNS) and Sarawak Weightlifting Association (PABNS) for coming together in organising a joint event.

The two sports bodies joined forces in running the Weightlifting Lift-Off Open Sarawak 2021 and Sarawak Powerlifting Meet 2021 at AEON Mall here last weekend.

“Both weightlifting and powerlifting are strength-based sports – each has the word ‘lift’, meaning that the athlete lifts something and is being assessed based on certain technical criteria.

“Also, I see you guys as ‘abang dan adik’ (big brother and little brother) – learning from each other and working as a team.

“Collaborations are encouraged, not only with the authorities and the sponsors, but also among yourselves. Here, I praise both associations for coming together in holding this event,” said Snowdan yesterday.

Earlier, he officiated at the kick-off of Sarawak Powerlifting Meet 2021, and also the closing ceremony of the Weightlifting Lift-Off Open Sarawak 2021.

On powerlifting, Snowdan believed that the modern form of the sport derived from an athletic practice by the ancient Greeks, who judged each other’s strength by lifting heavy stones.

Meanwhile, PPNS president Vincent Mallang Alfred said his team was very grateful for the opportunity to work with PABNS under the leadership of Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu.

“There is definitely strength in unity, as powerlifting and weightlifting both fall under the category of strength-based sport, which requires intensive training and deep technical understanding,” he said.

Vincent also said his association was eyeing the setting-up of divisional branches in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

“This is to further develop existing and new athletes by providing them access to certified powerlifting coaches.

“The only way all this could be achieved is through meticulous planning on our side, and through continuous support from the Youth and Sports Ministry, and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC),” he added.

Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) director Dr Ong Kong Swee, Saradise group chief executive Dato Chris Chung and AEON Mall Kuching Central management representative Iskandar Zainal were also present.