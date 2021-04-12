Strive to be results-oriented, sports bodies told

KUCHING (Apr 12): It is vital for all sports associations to be results-oriented as such focus is among the key performance indicators (KPIs) that the authorities would assess in order to provide support, including financial grants.

In pointing this out, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan assured the government, through the relevant agencies, would always channel its support but sports associations must deliver good KPIs.

“Submit annual reports to us, so that we would know your progress.

“Manage your association well, and keep politics away as this can be destructive.

“We do not want to see the situation of sports associations having shut down just a few months after being set up, as this reflects poor management and them not having any vision,” he said when officiating at the kick-off of Sarawak Powerlifting Meet 2021 and the closing ceremony of the Weightlifting Lift-Off Open Sarawak 2021 at AEON Mall here yesterday.

The assistant minister said the ministry had also made available other facilities for the state athletes.

“We have our stadium, we have our gym – we even have the rehabilitation centre at Pandelela Rinong Aquatics Centre in Petra Jaya, exclusively meant for athletes.

“It’s a fact that at times, athletes sustain injuries but their treatments and recovery are not the same as non-athletes; hence, the need for the rehabilitation centre.

“Strive to fully utilise these available facilities,” he added.

Back on KPIs, Snowdan also stressed that sports associations must always scout for new talents to ensure growth and continuity.

“Sports associations need to have ‘shadow squads’ – those who will one day take over from the senior athletes.

“Select the best, recommend them to us and we would do our best to highlight them even in as far as overseas events. But you must select the best athletes, not the ones you favour,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Snowdan congratulated Sarawak Powerlifting Association (PPNS) for organising its maiden event – the Sarawak Powerlifting Meet 2021 – following its establishment in 2019.

The association has received RM20,000 from the ministry to help it run its activities.

According to PPNS president Vincent Mallang Alfred, their key objective is to provide a platform for athletes from strength-based sports to grow and reach their full potential.

“We also strive to groom new talents and one of the ways to do that is through this powerlifting meet.

“We hope to see some amazing lifts during this competition and perhaps, plenty more personal best records to be achieved in each discipline – namely the squat, bench-press and deadlift,” he said.

Some 30 athletes took part in the competition yesterday, vying in the three categories of Men’s Open Under-85kg, Men’s Open Above-85kg and Women’s Open.

Prior to declaring open the powerlifting event, Snowdan presented prizes to Mohamad Hussein Omar Mayah and Marthini Chan – the men and women’s champions of the Weightlifting Lift-Off Open Sarawak 2021, which concluded on Friday.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, who is also Sarawak Weightlifting Association president, Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee, Saradise Group chief executive officer Dato Chris Chung and AEON Mall Kuching central management representative Iskandar Zainal were among those present.