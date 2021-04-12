Tatau community leaders asked to report social events to district office

BINTULU (April 12): Community leaders in Tatau have been urged to monitor and report any social events in villages and longhouses to the Tatau District Office.

Acting Tatau District Officer Calvin Ligong said it is vital that these social events be reported to the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate measures are taken to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said the district office should be informed before any social events or gatherings are held so that it can give advice regarding the particular standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be complied with.

“Due to the increasing positive Covid-19 cases especially in Bintulu now, all community leaders on the ground must strengthen the SOPs in their respective communities,” he told reporters after completing his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Calvin also advised those living in the town area to avoid going back to their respective villages and longhouses for the time being unless there are emergencies.

In the meantime, he also urged the people in Tatau District to register for the vaccination programme.

“You can either register via MySejahtera or manually. The forms have been distributed through your respective community leaders,” he added.

Bintulu deputy police chief DSP Jame Reis, who also received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, reminded those who have been fully vaccinated to continue observing SOPs such as wearing facemasks.

SMK Kidurong principal Rosli Salleh also completed his second dose of vaccination on Sunday.

He said being immunised has given him greater confidence to manage and administer his school.

“It is our hope that the school session can run smoothly when we all have been vaccinated.

“For now our education system has been disrupted, but with the vaccination programme, we hope everyone can go back to their normal life, especially that our children will get the best education like before,” he said.

Rosli thanked the government for the vaccination programme and hoped it could be expanded to all educators in the country.

A total of 870 front-liners completed their second dose of vaccination on Sunday.