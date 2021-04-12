Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with four-wheel drive in Sibujaya

SIBU (April 12): An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed after the machine he was riding collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at the traffic light intersection in Sibujaya yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit identified the victim as George Jua from Rumah Doris in Sungai Pasai.

“The 7.40pm incident happened when the victim, who was heading towards Sibu/Durin main road from Sibujaya flats, crashed into the car that was moving towards Sibujaya commercial area.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Sibu Hospital due to the impact of the crash,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the 4WD vehicle driver, aged 37, was arrested under Section 112 of the Road Transport Act 1987 on suspicion of committing an offence under Section 41 (1) of the same Act.

The driver was later released on police bail, he said.