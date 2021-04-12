With maribantu.my, Muda seeks to show ‘100 pct transparency’ possible while doing good

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has launched an online platform called maribantu.my that seeks public cash donations to help unfortunate Malaysians from all backgrounds.

The yet-to-be registered political entity started by and representing young Malaysians hopes to show that it is possible for public charity funds to be managed 100 per cent honestly with every ringgit accounted for.

“Maribantu.my was created to avoid loopholes and conflicts in the management of public funds collected for charitable activities.

“This portal is built together with an audit and expenditure tracking mechanism so that every ringgit collected or donated meets the target group,” Selangor Muda vice-president Hilmi Saifullah said at maribantu.my’s launch here last night.

He explained that the website is designed to enable all donors to track how their donations, no matter how big or small, are used for its intended purpose.

In a pre-recorded video shown during the launching, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said maribantu.my is a non-partisan community project that is a step up from the group’s previous financial crowdfunding initiatives to help disaster-struck Malaysians as well as those who found themselves financially strapped in the Covid economy.

“This is an initiative from Muda and we are ready to cooperate with NGOs and other political parties because we believe that offering donations is not limited to one side.

“We will guarantee that we will give 100 per cent transparency and honesty to all the donors on this portal. You will have full access to all the paperwork, documentation and financial reports on all of our projects,” the Muar MP explained. – Malay Mail