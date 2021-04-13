1,000 Grab drivers certified for e-learning under Sarawak tourism ambassadors programme

KUCHING (Apr 13): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has certified 1,000 Grab drivers for e-learning under a programme mean to groom as ‘Sarawak tourism ambassadors’.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who presented the certificates to the e-hailing drivers at a hotel here yesterday, commended STB for this initiative.

“STB has succeeded in its goal of creating a Sarawak ambassadors’ community, with a total of 1,000 Grab drivers in Cohort 1.

“I hoped that all e-hailing drivers would be equipped with the knowledge and able to share them with the visitors once the borders are open.

“For the ‘Sarawak Ambassadors Programme’ meant for these e-hailing drivers to succeed, we also need solid support from the industry and the tourism players,” he said.

The ‘Sarawak Ambassadors Programme on E-learning for E-hailing Drivers’ is being run in collaboration with Grab Malaysia, targeting the first 1,000 out of 5,000 e-hailing drivers in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

The programme for Cohort 2 commenced immediately after STB had attained the first 1,000 drivers.

Available in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin, the modules cover key information about Sarawak, its culture and heritage as well as the tourist destinations in all regions – namely the state’s southern, central and northern zones.

The participating e-hailing would have access to Grab Malaysia’s ‘Axonify’ – its e-learning platform set up under Grab Academy.

The facilitator of the modules is Akademi Hospitaliti & Pelancongan Saujana Sdn Bhd (SATT College) covering the southern, central and the northern regions of Sarawak.