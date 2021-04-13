Almost 90 pct of Jalan Sengan in Dudong constituency tar sealed – Wong

SIBU (April 13): Almost 90 per cent of Jalan Sengan in Dudong constituency is now tar sealed, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

Wong recalled that when he took over as SRDC chairman in August 2020, the condition of Jalan Sengan was in a terrible condition.

“After discussion with the engineering department of SRDC, the road was eventually repaired and upgraded. Today, only about 10 per cent of the road still required repair,” he said in a media statement.

Wong, also Sarawak United People’s Parry (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, said he recently visited 10 of the 15 longhouses in Jalan Sengan to look into the road conditions.

He also visited Rumah Madgeline Tugang and Rumah Samy Linggan which are very old longhouses in Dudong constituency built in the 1950’s.

Wong promised to help the two longhouses to apply for the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) loan to enable the renovation and reconstruction of the two longhouses to be conducted

He said the HDC loan was interest free and the number of repayments is 300 months.

“Each door will receive a maximum amount of RM30,000 for renovation and reconstruction,” he added.

Wong also revealed that four other longhouses in Dudong constituency had successfully applied for the HDC loans and the letters of approval would be ready soon.