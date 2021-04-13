Baitulmal Sarawak expects ‘zakat fitrah’ collection of RM5.4 million this year

KUCHING (Apr 13): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) expects a ‘zakat fitrah’ collection of at least RM5.4 million this year.

According to TBS general manager Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie, the rate for this year is still RM7 per person.

In Islam, ‘zakat fitrah’ is a tithe that every Muslim man and woman is obligated to contribute once a year – specifically, during the Ramadan month – provided that they have the means to do so.

“We believe for this year, there are more than 800,000 Muslims who are eligible ‘zakat fitrah’ contributors,” he said in a press conference held at TBS headquarters in Batu Kawah here yesterday.

Payments could be done through several channels, including the ‘Baitulmal Kamek’ portal especially –- regarded as the best platform in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

“The TBS has also appointed 790 ‘amil’ (representatives authorised to collect the tithe) who will be assigned at the suraus and mosques throughout Sarawak,” said Abang Mohd Shibli.

He added that apart from ‘zakat fitrah’, he also called upon fellow Muslims to contribute ‘zakat harta’ (property tithe), adding that TBS would help facilitate this at any of its branch or via its portal.

“For this year, TBS targets to collect around RM90 million in ‘zakat harta’, of which the proceeds would be used to help the needy folk,” he added.

Adding on, Abang Mohd Shibli said the TBS had set up the ‘Jejak Asnaf 3.0’ application, used to facilitate the gathering of key data and information about the ‘asnaf’.

This application is downloadable via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

In Islam, ‘asnaf’ refers to a group of people entitled to receiving tithes – they include the destitute, Muslim converts, tithe collectors, orphans and single mothers.