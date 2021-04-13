Be one big family in embracing new programmes, initiatives, tourism players urged

KUCHING (Apr 13): State Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah wants all tourism players and partners to come forward together as one big tourism family and embrace the new programmes and initiatives introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the pandemic is a perfect opportunity for industry players to rethink tourism in the state and expressed confidence that the measures now put in place by the state government will shape tourism of tomorrow and also Sarawak.

“As custodians of Sarawak tourism, we are continuously strategising and re-strategising to prepare and ensure comprehensive tourism recovery plans.

“We are doing all we can to improve and rebuild destinations, to encourage innovation, and re-think the tourism sector, while we are facing challenges during this pandemic,” he said at the Sarawak Ambassadors programme certificate presentation on e-learning for e-hailing drivers at a hotel here yesterday.

The minister congratulated the e-hailing drivers for completing the tourism module on e-learning, saying he looked forward to see all of them as ‘Sarawak Ambassadors’.

He acknowledged that the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is being felt throughout the tourism ecosystem in the entire world.

As Sarawak moves to this ‘recovery’ phase, he hopes that businesses will be up and running slowly but surely.

He believes with every challenge and struggle the people are currently facing, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“At the ministry we have taken several measures to implement stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the new norms in travelling are put in place.

“We are also collaborating with industry players to devise plans to help sustain tourism businesses in Sarawak.”

Aside from giving away certificates to the e-hailing drivers, Abdul Karim also witnessed two signing ceremonies between the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter; and between the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter and Core Systems Technologies.

The MOU signing ceremony is a collaboration with Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter to incentivise the hospitality industry and to boost domestic tourism during this pandemic.

STB chairman Dennis Ngau, STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, Grab Malaysia regional operations manager Joyce Lee and Malaysian Association of Hotels (Sarawak Chapter) advisor Mohamad Ibrahim Nordin were also present.