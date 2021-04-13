Covid-19: 607 new cases in Sarawak today, highest in Malaysia

KUCHING (April 13): Sarawak today recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 cases among the states in the country with 607 cases, said statistics released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said on his Facebook page that 1,767 new cases were recorded in the country today, bringing Malaysia’s total to 363,940 since the pandemic started.

The state with the second highest number of new infections today is Selangor with 483 cases, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 133 and Sabah with 117. The other states had less than 100 cases, while Perlis recorded no cases.

The number of cases in Sarawak today is also a new single day tally record high for the state after it recorded 555 cases on April 9.

As of yesterday, the state had a total of 20,352 Covid-19 cases with a death toll of 124.

