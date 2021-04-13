Eight hawkers at KK Central Market get compounds

KOTA KINABALU: Eight compound notices under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and two under the Hawkers By-Laws 1966 were issued by the authorities during an integration operation at the central market here on Monday.

The operation conducted by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) together with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the police involved 38 personnel led by DBKK Deputy Director General (Operations) Robert Lipon from 3am.

“This operation has achieved its target, which is to control hawkers’ activities at locations that are not allowed by the authorities.

“Ten compound notices were issued to Kota Kinabalu Central Market hawkers, with eight of them from MOH for violating SOP by operating during non-operation hours and the remaining two by DBKK,” said DBKK in a statement published on its Facebook.

Stall operators and hawkers were advised to always comply with the SOP set by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.