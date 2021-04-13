EMCO in four localities in Sabah; four villages in Pahang from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Four localities in three districts in Sabah and one in Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting tomorrow until April 27, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that it includes two localities in the Sandakan district, namely, Sim-Sim Flats in Mukim Berhala and Kampung Sungai Obar, Batu 7, Mukim Sentosa, as well as Taman Villa Mas in Tawau and Kampung Melangkap Tomis in Kota Belud.

In a statement on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today, he said that four villages in Temerloh, Pahang will also be placed under the EMCO, namely, Kampung Paya Pulai Tengah, Kampung Pulau Terap, Paya Pulai-Kampung Batu 4, and Paya Pulai-Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Maran.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said that the EMCO in four localities in Tawau, namely, Kampung Ranggu Batu 10, Mukim Balung; Phase 2 Taman Semarak, Mukim Balung; as well as Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Mukim Sri Tanjung, has been extended from April 15 to 28, while for Kampung Simpang 3A, Merotai Besar, the extension is from April 16-29.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in two localities, namely, the YTY Factory and its workers’ hostels in Lekir, Setiawan, Perak and Kampung Rimbayan, Keningau in Sabah, will end on April 15, according to the statement.

A total of 73 individuals were arrested for standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations yesterday, with 64 compounded and nine remanded, he said.

He added that they involved offences such as not wearing a face mask (21), failing to record personal details (14), entertainment centre-related activities (13), no physical distancing (6), and interstate or inter-district travel without permission (4).

As for the country’s border control, he said that five illegal immigrants were arrested and three land vehicles seized through ‘Op Benteng’.– Bernama