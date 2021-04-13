Former M’sia Airports officer denies cheating man of RM41,000

KOTA KINABALU: Former Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) executive officer Abas Tuah faces five counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, involving RM41,000.

Abas denied committing the offence on five separate occasions spanning four years, from 2010 to 2014, when he was brought before Sessions Court judge Abu Bakar Manat, today.

According to the charges, Abas had deceived one Ng Kheng Huat into paying a total of RM41,000 to supposedly expedite acquisition of a business site at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport and renewal of a lease contract, for Diamoney Jewellery Holding Sdn Bhd.

Abas had allegedly induced payments from the individual between September and December 2010 (RM7,000), January and December 2011 (RM11,500), January and June 2012 (RM6,000), February 2013 (RM3,000), and January and July 2014 (RM13,500).

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Abas is liable to imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine, on each charge, upon conviction.

Following his plea of not guilty yesterday, the court adjourned to May 24 to remention the case. Abas was released on bail of RM12,000 with a deposit of RM7,000, and one local surety.

He was also ordered to report to the Malaysian Anti-corruption Commission (MACC) office twice a month, and his passport was seized by the court. Abas was also warned against tampering with witnesses in the case.