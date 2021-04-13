Tuesday, April 13
Hajiji attends two MA63 meetings chaired by PM

Hajiji flanked by Safar and state Attorney General  Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof  attending the meeting on MA63.

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister  Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji  Noor today attended two meetings chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The meetings were held via video conferencing.

The first meeting involved the  Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC)  while the second was with the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

State Secretary  Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong  also attended both meetings with Hajiji from the latter’s office at the State Administration building here.

