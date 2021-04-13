Hajiji attends two MA63 meetings chaired by PM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor today attended two meetings chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The meetings were held via video conferencing.

The first meeting involved the Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) while the second was with the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong also attended both meetings with Hajiji from the latter’s office at the State Administration building here.